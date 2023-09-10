Lil Nas X dropped into TIFF Saturday night, attending the premiere of the documentary “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero”.

ET Canada’s Jed Taverier caught up with the rapper on the TIFF red carpet, asking how it felt to have his family on hand for the premiere of a documentary in which he’s the subject.

“I feel dope. I know my nephews probably want to go and play games or something, but, like, it’s dope having him here. See, I look at him recording, he’s recording it,” he said.

Taverier also asked him to single out “the one misconception that people might have about Montero.”

“One misconception,” he mused. “I don’t know. Maybe, maybe that I’m, like, chilling right now because I’m not driving music. Just know I’m about to promote the f**k everybody up. Yeah, it’s. It’s always to be expected.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston — THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Taverier followed up by pointing out that Lil Nas X has become an icon. “Can you even live a normal life at this point?” he asked.

“I have a normal life,” he insisted. “Yeah, I go to Whole Foods.”