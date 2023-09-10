Tennis fans are marvelling at the on-court performance of Coco Guaff, the 19-year old phenom who defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win this year’s US Open.

Guaff’s stunning victory took place in front of a star-studded crowd at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

As video shared by the US Open on X (formerly Twitter) demonstrated, one section of the audience featured Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Brosnahan, all cheering on Guaff.

Meanwhile, Guaff’s victory was also met with a barrage of congratulatory tweets by an array of celebrities, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, and tennis greats Billie Jean King, Roger Federer, Andy Roddick and Chris Everett, and many more.