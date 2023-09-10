Click to share this via email

Coco Gauff, of the United States, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York.

Tennis fans are marvelling at the on-court performance of Coco Guaff, the 19-year old phenom who defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win this year’s US Open.

Guaff’s stunning victory took place in front of a star-studded crowd at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

As video shared by the US Open on X (formerly Twitter) demonstrated, one section of the audience featured Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Brosnahan, all cheering on Guaff.

All of us watching the final right now. 🫣😂😧 pic.twitter.com/ObtPsVwWdh — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Guaff’s victory was also met with a barrage of congratulatory tweets by an array of celebrities, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, and tennis greats Billie Jean King, Roger Federer, Andy Roddick and Chris Everett, and many more.

Congrats to U.S. Open Champion @CocoGauff. You electrified Arthur Ashe stadium and the entire nation – the first of more to come and proof that anything is possible if you never give up and always believe. You’ve made America so proud. https://t.co/N3Pl56wsJM — President Biden (@POTUS) September 9, 2023

Congratulations, @CocoGauff! On and off the court, your hard work and determination inspire us all. Keep shining! 💕 https://t.co/F7tf5yKDlu — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) September 10, 2023

So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WBeqiaIrTk — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 9, 2023

Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court – and we know the best is yet to come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023

Congratulations to @CocoGauff on her very first Grand Slam Singles title! She is the #USOpen Women's Singles champion! 👏 https://t.co/E5z11krgNp — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2023

This generation is living the dream of the Original 9. Congratulations, @CocoGauff! 💙 https://t.co/Tl5XlDRi9E — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2023

Congratulations Coco Gauff on your incredible victory in this year’s @usopen! The future of American tennis looks bright. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 9, 2023

Congratulations to @CocoGauff for beating Aryna Sabalenka and winning the U.S. Open!!! Kudos to her parents Corey and Candi, they’ve done an outstanding job! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 9, 2023

All you ever have to do is give a Black girl a chance!! Coco Gauff Wins the U.S. Open, Her First Major Title – The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/DZ3JxzSIXB — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) September 10, 2023

Inspirational win @CocoGauff 🎉,

Been watching your 🎾 and following you for years. It’s great to see so much hard work and passion being rewarded.

You shine brighter than ever🌟#TEAM8 pic.twitter.com/BmtEnOz9O0 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 10, 2023

Coco!!! @CocoGauff You did it! America and the world are celebrating! Congrats! #USOpen — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 9, 2023

Congratulations to COCO GAUFF! What a win against a tough opponent! SABALENKA is a formidable opponent!!!

Coco is such a charming, pretty assassin! A delight to watch!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) September 10, 2023

Special moments just never get old. To watch Coco Guaff just win the @usopen — after losing the first set like that — just speaks to her intestinal fortitude and greatness. And she’s only 19. A new star has arrived. And I’m loving it. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 9, 2023