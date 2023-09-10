Kate Middleton has been known to play the occasional game of beer pong, and can be “ultra competitive” when she does.

That’s one of the many revelations about the Princess of Wales that emerged when she and husband Prince William joined Princess Anne on “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby”, the podcast co-hosted by former rugby great Mike Tindall.

Tindall, of course, is also married to the Princess Royal’s daughter, Zara, and he was happy to use his family connections to get the three senior royals on the show.

Given the nature of the podcast, sports was a big topic of competition, which led Tindall to make some observations about Princess Kate.

“I’m not going to say you’re uber competitive,” he said, as reported by People, adding a sly nod indicating that’s exactly what she is.

“I’m not competitive at all,” she countered with a smile.

“I’ve seen her play beer pong!” Tindall said.

She and William went on to admit they can get competitive with each other, particularly when playing table tennis, admitting that they’ve never “actually managed to finish a game.”

“It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us,” she said, prompting her husband to explain that the games typically devolve into “who can out-mental each other.”

The entire conversation can be seen in the video above.