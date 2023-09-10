While filming on “Deadpool 3” has suspended due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the film’s director promises that when the long-awaited sequel finally does arrive, hardcore comic book fans will have nothing to complain about when it comes to accuracy.

In the film, in which Ryan Reynolds’ “merc with a mouth” teams up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the latter wears the character’s original yellow X-Men costume from the comics, made even more iconic in the popular the 1990s-era “X-Men” Saturday morning cartoon.

“It also helps that I’m making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project.”

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don’t know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right,” Levy said during an appearance at TIFF (via Entertainment Weekly), while promoting his upcoming Netflix miniseries “All the Light We Cannot See”.

According to Levy, he and the film’s costume designers went through “multiple, multiple, multiple iterations and fittings” to make sure every detail was accurate.

“It also helps that I’m making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project,” he joked.

As Levy explained, Reynolds “wanted our movie to be grounded and not feel like a bunch of physical environments filmed on a soundstage,” which resulted in a lot of on-location filming — which ultimately resulted in photos of Jackman in costume leaking online.

“Fortunately, it seems global reaction to those costumes has been overwhelmingly positive,” he added, “so all’s well that ends well.”

Levy also addressed rumours that the film will herald the return of Jennifer Garner’s Elektra (first introduced in the Ben Affleck-starring “Daredevil” and returning in a 2005 solo movie), and Liev Schreiber reprising Sabretooth, his character from “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”.

“I’d rather not weigh in on that, but I’ll say this,” Levy teased. “The rumours of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in ‘Deadpool 3’ are fabulous. If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I’ll simply say that some of those rumours are true, and some of them aren’t.”