“The Nun 2” is scaring up a box-office win in its opening weekend.

As Variety reports, the sequel to the 2018 horror flick — spawned from the “Conjuring” franchise — took in $13 million at the domestic box office on its opening day (including $3.1 million in previews), contributing to a $32.6 million opening weekend.

Globally, the news is even better, with “The Nun 2” raking in more than $85 million worldwide.

While that was enough to displace Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer 3” from the top spot, it also proved to be a case of diminishing returns, given that the original “The Nun” raked in $53.8 million domestically in its opening weekend.

With “The Nun 2” at No. 1, followed by “The Equalizer 3”, the weekend’s other new release, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”, landed in third place, with a domestic take of $10 million.

“Jawan,” an Indian Hindi-language action-thriller, comes in at fourth place with $6.2 million, while “Barbie” captured the fifth-place position, adding another $5.9 million to a domestic gross that now sits at $620.5 million.

Worldwide, “Barbie” recently surpassed the $1.4 billion mark, a number that promises to climb even higher.