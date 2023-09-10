Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her pregnancy journey!

On Sunday, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to share a few new shots of her baby bump — days after she revealed that she had to undergo urgent fetal surgery to save her and Travis Barker‘s baby’s life.

“Pregnancy is so empowering,” the 44-year-old mommy-to-be wrote.

In the pics, Kourtney wears an all-leather look with a lace corset that shows off her baby bump and matching lace gloves. For the shoot, “The Kardashians” star cradles her baby bump as she gives various poses for the camera.

Kourtney’s latest post comes after she revealed on Wednesday that her emergency trip to the hospital was because she and the Blink-182 drummer’s unborn son had to get an urgent fetal operation.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote.

While Kourtney and Travis’ faces aren’t visible, the photo briefly shows her baby bump, which has a bandage on it.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.”

Travis took to the comments to share his love for his wife.

“God is great,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote.

Ahead of Kourtney’s post, Travis rushed home from the European leg of the Blink-182 tour to be with his wife. The pair were spotted leaving the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Following her time in the hospital, a source told ET that Kourtney was doing better and that her husband’s main priority was taking care of her.

“Kourtney is doing better and back at home. Kourtney is Travis’ main priority, especially throughout her pregnancy, and he would drop anything for her,” the source said. “They are true partners and always make sure to be there for each other. She was grateful to have him by her side during this time.”

Kourtney is the mother of Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The “Rock Show” drummer is the father of Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shana Moakler. Travis also raised his ex-wife’s oldest child, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Kourtney and Travis — who tied the knot in 2022 — announced they were expecting their first child together in June. Travis and Kourtney later shared that they were expecting a “little drummer boy.”