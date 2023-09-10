Last week, it was announced that “The Drew Barrymore Show” was resuming production, with the fourth season kicking off in mid-September.

When the WGA initiated strike action back in May, Barrymore was among the first to stand in solidarity with striking writings, announcing that she was stepping away from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards, in support of the strike. When her show returns, it will be without writers.

One wrinkle to the show’s planned return, however, will be WGA picketers outside her show’s studios, which will mean audience members will be forced to cross a picket line in order to attend tapings.

“The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production during the duration of the strike,” WGA spokesperson Jason Gordon told Cracked.

In fact, the outlet is reporting that picketers will be protesting outside CBS Broadcast Center in NYC, where the show is taped, on Monday, Sept. 11 — the first day of “Drew Barrymore Show” tapings — with a second day of picketing planned for the following day.

In an Instagram post she issued on Sunday, Barrymore explained why she’s resuming production on her show in the midst of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television,” Barrymore wrote in her post.

“It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show,” she continued.

“However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me,” she added.

“I own this choice,” Barrymore declared, insisting the show will adhere to strike regulations.

“We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind,” she pointed out.

“We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience,” Barrymore wrote, concluding, “I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.”

“I am so excited to see what Drew has in store for season four,” said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, in a statement announcing the new season.

“From launching during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to successfully pivoting to a groundbreaking half-hour format, this show has demonstrated spectacular resilience and creative agility on its journey to becoming the fastest-growing show in daytime,” McMahon added. “We couldn’t have a better partner in Drew Barrymore and look forward to bringing our fans and station clients alike new episodes this fall.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” debuts its fourth season on Monday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.