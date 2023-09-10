Christina Ricci is speaking out to support victims following Danny Masterson’s sentencing.

The “That ’70s Show” star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him on two counts of forcible rape against two women in his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ricci wrote, “So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things. They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime.

READ MORE: Christina Ricci Reflects On Being The ‘Anti-It Girl’ Of The ’90s

“People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers. It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims — women, children, men [and] boys — then we must take this stance.”

The actress’ post comes after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issued an apology for writing letters in support of Masterson ahead of his sentencing.

Ricci continued, “Unfortunately I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me, who have been proven to be abusers privately. I’ve also had personal experience with this.”

READ MORE: Christina Ricci Recalls Being Threatened With A Lawsuit Because She Didn’t Want To Shoot A Sex Scene

The “Yellowjackets” star added, “Believe victims. It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction.”

Kunis and Kutcher’s apology also came one day after Ashley Hinshaw — the wife of “That ’70s Show” star Topher Grace, who played Eric Forman — spoke out on Instagram following Masterson’s sentencing.

Hinshaw said, “To every rape victim that is [re-traumatized] by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST…I see you.”