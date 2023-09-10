Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are expecting another baby!

On Saturday, the former “Counting On” star and her husband revealed they are set to welcome their fifth child — seven months after they revealed they suffered a pregnancy loss.

“After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby,” the former reality TV star wrote over a screenshot of the YouTube video titled “A Baby on the Way & Romantic Getaway.”

“After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way, and we could not be more excited,” Jessa says as the video begins and a positive pregnancy test sitting on the counter appears on the screen.

As the video continues, Jessa explains that she and Ben were going on an extended trip and shared how their children would react to them being away. The remainder of the video shows the couple on their trip, which they took in April.

So far, the mommy-to-be has not shared any more details on her pregnancy.

The latest addition to the Seewald household will join siblings, Spurgeon Elliott, Henry Wilberforce, Ivy Jane, and Fern Elliana.

In February, Jessa shared in a 19-minute YouTube video that she experienced a miscarriage during the holiday season in 2022. The video documented the moment they told their four older children that they were expecting baby number 5, to when Jessa realized she was experiencing complications and the moments before and after her dilation and curettage procedure (or D&C).

“Just waking up after the procedure was over and just having this hollow feeling inside because you know that the life that was in you is no longer there. You never did get to see your baby or say those goodbyes or anything.”

Jessa also said her husband and mother were there to comfort her immediately following the procedure.

Jessa married Ben on Nov. 1, 2014. In April, Jessa shared a picture of her four children posing for the camera. The proud mom simply captioned the moment with four white heart emojis.

