Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly said “I do” in an intimate at-home wedding.

According to Page Six, the couple exchanged vows during a ceremony at their home in Boston on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The outlet reports that the nuptials were “locked down tight”, as guests signed NDAs and were not allowed phones.

The A-list guest-list reportedly included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Evans cemented his rumoured relationship with Baptista by sharing adorable photos of the couple to his Instagram Story this Valentine’s Day.

Their relationship remained private from the public eye for almost an entire year. However, the 41-year-old actor decided to debut some intimate photos of the couple in a heartwarming V-day montage.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista — Photo: @chrisevans/Instagram

Rumours of the pair’s relationship first sparked in January 2022. However, some superfans were keen to observe that the “Captain America” actor started following Batista in 2020, with Baptista following him back in 2021 while the two were both filming European projects.