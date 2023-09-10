Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski enjoyed a family day out at the U.S. Open this weekend.

The couple were photographed in the stands alongside daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, on Friday, Sept. 8.

READ MORE: ‘Pain Hustlers’: David Yates Says Emily Blunt Was ‘Sick Of Seeing Leading Female Characters Who Had To Be Honourable’

The family of four could be seen having fun and enjoying the tennis at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Blunt and Krasinski have been together for over a decade, since first meeting at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008.

READ MORE: ‘Pain Hustlers’ Trailer: Chris Evans & Emily Blunt Are At The Centre Of Big Pharma Swindle In This Netflix Flick

The couple tied the know during a ceremony at George Clooney’s estate in Llake Como, Italy in 2010, and later welcomed their first daughter in 2014