New York Fashion Week is bringing the girls together!

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited over the weekend and the “Kardashians” star shared a glimpse of the moment on TikTok. In a video shared by the Kylie Cosmetics founder, she gives her followers a look at her day at Acne Studios.

Kylie’s video starts with her getting her hair primped in the car, then it cuts to her inside the studio checking out some of the clothes. In a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment, Kylie holds up the camera while she and Jordyn pose in the mirror, showing off their style and proving that their friendship is still going.

Fans took to the comments of the video the celebrate the besties being back together.

“Been waiting years for this OMG. My fav duo is back,” one user wrote.

“I’m so happy seeing them back,” another added.

Kylie and Jordyn’s latest video comes after they reunited in July. The pair were captured in photos shared by The Daily Mail. Kylie and Jordyn were seen leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

The same month, Kylie shared some support for Jordyn, as she liked her vacation pics.

Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship began in middle school, but the pair have not been spotted out together since 2019 when Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson, the now-ex of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, and the father of her two children.

Following their outing, a source told ET Jordyn had been working to repair their friendship.

“Jordyn has been making an effort to re-establish her friendship with Kylie. They have been talking and hanging out a little,” the source told ET. “Everyone has moved on and is on the same page and supportive.”