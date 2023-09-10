Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It looks like Kylie Jenner has truly met her match in Timothée Chalamet!

The pair were spotted together in the stands at the U.S. Open Men’s Final on Sunday, Sept. 10.

READ MORE: Timotheé Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Spotted At Intimate Candlelit Dinner With Friends In NYC

In a video shared to ESPN’s TikTok account, the new flames can be seen taking in all of the action taking place on the court.

Laverne Cox was among the A-listers sitting nearby as Jenner affectionately played with the “Wonka” star’s hair.

The pair were also seen sharing a kiss at one point.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. Photo by Larry Marano/Shutterstock

The couple confirmed their rumoured relationship status with a previous PDA session at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Photo: TMZ / BACKGRID — Photo: TMZ / BACKGRID

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Reunite In First TikTok Together Since Rekindling Friendship

A source told ET last month that Jenner and Chalamet are keeping things “fun” and “casual”.