Cher is inviting fans to spend the holidays with her this year!

The iconic singer has announced that her first Christmas album will be released in the coming months.

The 77-year-old star took to Instagram to share the festive news.

“Are you spending Christmas with me?” she wrote in her caption.

Cher also shared an alternative album cover, writing, “Christmas already? But I’ve got nothing to wear…”

While the release date has not yet been announced, the album is available for preorder now.