Shawn Levy is speaking out on rumours that he might be taking the reins on the highly-anticipated “Avengers: Secret Wars”.

The director sat down with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey to discuss his new Netflix series based off the Pulitzer Prize winning book, “All The Light You Cannot See” during TIFF 2023.

Asked whether he is aware of rumours attaching him to the upcoming blockbuster, Levy coyly replied, “I read that rumour, and that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Levy also shared an update on “Deadpool 3”, revealing that the film is currently “paused from shooting”, meaning that they’ve been “working on editing”.

The Canadian filmmaker went on to praise both “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who will reprise his role as Wolverine for the third installment in the superhero franchise.

“[Ryan] and Hugh Jackman are two actors who – long before this moment – I felt, they see what I do. They see me,” he shared.

Insisting that “Deadpool 3” will stay “grounded” now that it has become part of the MCU, Levy added, “Ryan and I decided very early, people love ‘Deadpool’ obviously because it’s funny. Above everything else, it’s funny. It’s raw, it’s a little gritty. It’s not trying to be slick or too polished. It’s definitely not aliens fighting in space environments, it’s real-world grounded. So, we decided that we were gonna shoot the vast majority of this movie outside in the world. We don’t want it to look like set-extensions on sound stages.”