The backlash against Ashton Kutcher appears to be growing.

Over the weekend, a resurfaced clip of the former actor from a 2003 episode of his MTV prank show “Punk’d” went viral, in which he makes a vulgar comment about a then-teenage Hilary Duff.

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Wrote Letters In Support Of ‘Role Model’ Danny Masterson Prior To Sentencing For Rape Conviction

“Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen. And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18,” Kutcher says in the clip. “Along with the Olsen twins.”

ashton kutcher is a slime ball pic.twitter.com/6ZOQ70Vf21 — riley (@princess_antifa) September 9, 2023

After being posted to Twitter, the clip quickly spread on social media, with many calling out Kutcher for speaking in vulgar terms about Duff, who was just 15 at the time.

Okay so imagine being an underage girl in Hollywood…this is just a sneak peek of what you are surrounded by and how you are viewed/treated. https://t.co/dmyFO1aksX — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) September 9, 2023

need not forget Mila kunis was 14-15 when she started that 70s show, Ashton was 20, are we even surprised anymore https://t.co/CeHxehGSLk — Julez (@julezsantana111) September 9, 2023

Kutch and Duff had both starred together in the 2003 remake “Cheaper by the Dozen”.

The “Punk’d” clip was resurfaced amid backlash to Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, after it was reported that they sent letters to the judge in support of their friend and former “That ’70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson in his sentencing, following his conviction on two counts of rape.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week.

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Apologize After Writing Letters In Support Of Danny Masterson

In a video posted to Instagram, Kutcher and Kunis addressed the controversy over their letters, in which they both called Masterson a “role model” while pleading for leniency in his sentencing.

Kutcher said the letters “were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

The couple explained that Masterson’s family had approached them about writing the letters after the actor’s conviction in May, asking them to describe “the person that we knew for 25 years.”

“Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or rape,” Kunis added in the video.