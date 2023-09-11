Ed Sheeran was left with no choice but to cancel his Las Vegas gig at the last minute over the weekend.

The singer — who has been touring the world with his “+–=÷× (The Mathematics) Tour” — took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal he wouldn’t be taking to the stage as planned due to a safety issue.

He wrote, “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x”

Sheeran then said on Sunday, sharing a snippet from an article about the cancellation being due to a flooring problem, “A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything.

“I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation.

“Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special.

“Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside. We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x”

Sheeran — who kicked off the tour in April 2022 — was due to wrap it up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 23. However, now the final date will be the rescheduled Vegas show on Oct. 28.