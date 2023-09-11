Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

All eyes are on Alba Baptista.

Over the weekend, “Captain America” star Chris Evans tied the knot with the Portuguese actress in a secret ceremony in Cape Cod.

And while congratulations poured in for the happy couple, many had just one question on their lips.

READ MORE: Chris Evans Reportedly Marries Alba Baptista In Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Who Is Alba Baptista?

Though she may not be very well known in North America, Baptista is one of Portugal’s biggest stars.

Born on July 10, 1997, in Lison, to a Portuguese mother and Brazilian engineer father, Baptista decided she wanted to be an actress at age 15.

Only a year later, she landed a role as the lead in a short film called “Miami”, for which she received awards.

She soon appeared in the series “A Criação” and the telenovelas “A Impostora” and “Jogo Duplo”.

After a string of successes in TV and film, Baptista starred in the 2020 film “Fatima”, opposite Harvey Keitel, Sônia Braga and Joana Ribeiro.

Baptista can also speak five languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and German.

How Did She Break Through Internationally?

In 2020, Baptista debuted her first English-speaking role, as the lead in Netflix series “Warrior Nun”.

The series was cancelled in 2022, after just two seasons, but negative fan response to the cancellation led Netflix to announce a revival, in the form of a trilogy of feature films.

She also played the role of Natasha in the 2022 film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”.

When Did Baptista And Evans First Get Together?

Rumours of a romance between Baptista and Evans were sparked in January 2022, and in November 2022, a source told People that the couple had been dating “for over a year.”

Online sleuths soon discovered that Evans first started following Baptista in the fall of 2020, and she returned the favour the next year, when they were both in Europe at the same time filming projects.

Chris Evans/Instagram

The couple went Instagram official on Jan. 6, 2023, when Evans posted a video of himself and Baptista scaring each other on his Instagram Story.

In the weeks that followed, Evans shared more posts featuring Baptista, including a Valentine’s Day post with pictures couple hiking, traveling together and more.

Ghosted

Evans and Baptista haven’t officially walked any red carpets together, but in April 2023, they did arrive together at the premiere of Evans’ action-comedy “Ghosted”.

chris and alba arriving to the premiere together 🫶 pic.twitter.com/5ieAVCT7Zd — karolina (@arigcevans) April 19, 2023

Videos of the pair showing up at the red carpet event together were posted to social media.

READ MORE: Chris Evans Shares Adorable Video And Photos With Girlfriend Alba Baptista To Instagram On Valentine’s Day

Tying The Knot

Evans and Baptista got married on Sept. 9, 2023 at a secret ceremony on a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass.

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner in Boston, hometown of Chris Evans for his wedding. pic.twitter.com/igUjDKAsdA — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) September 10, 2023

A number of celebrity friends of Evans were spotted in Boston for the wedding, including Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, as well as Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.