Lizzo is twerking away any issues surrounding that lawsuit.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself shaking her booty by a pool in a blue floral bikini.

Lizzo shared the clip with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” playing in the background.

The star is being sued by three of her former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — with them accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, among other things.

Some fans didn’t think the twerking video was appropriate amid the ongoing lawsuit, with one posting: “Exactly why I’m unfollowing her now as we speak. So unnecessary.”

READ MORE: Lizzo Shows Off Blonde And Pink New ‘Do Amid Lawsuit Controversy

Another added, “Really wish you would address what’s going on with some seriousness. We all looked up to you and need you to show us that your words are true.”

Others made sure to defend the “Juice” hitmaker, with one commenting: “People commenting negatively are so weird. If you don’t like her why do you follow? You’re engaging with her content, making sure it gets more views 😂”

Another added, “If y’all don’t like what y’all see.. why are you following her?🤣 Definitely weird”

READ MORE: Lizzo’s Ex-Dancers Slam Countersuit As ‘Insidious Attempt At Intimidation’

Lizzo released a statement regarding the lawsuit last month, in which she said, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”