“The Masked Singer” fans got a special treat during Sunday’s season 10 kickoff episode ahead of the premiere later this month.

Character Anonymouse’s unmasking marked one of the biggest in the show’s history as they were revealed to be Demi Lovato.

Lovato had belted out Heart’s hit “What About Love”, with judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong — who looked noticeably in shock at the amazing vocals during the performance — guessing who was behind the mask.

Anonymouse gave the clues Nick Jonas, Texas, a tiara and a dinosaur to help them figure out who it was, ET reported.

Lovato also gave some clues about her internal struggles, sharing: “When my future was looking bright from the outside, I struggled with feeling funny inside.

“The more I pushed them down, the more I felt like I was slipping way. I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions and eventually, I hit rock bottom. But that was the wakeup call I needed to finally realize I have so much more life to live.”

Thicke, Scherzinger and McCarthy all guessed it was Lovato, but Jeong went with Lady Gaga.

Lovato shared after host Nick Cannon helped them take off their mask, “I wanted to do your show because it seemed so fun. And it has been so fun! And I get to sing, so it’s the best of both worlds.”

“The Masked Singer” season 10 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27.