The weekend has ended and a new work week is upon us. As much as that might make most of us want to shriek and sob internally, something to look forward to is a brand-new week of hot deals and price slashes on Amazon Canada. To make your life just an inch easier, we’ve compiled a list of the most snag-worthy offers this week, so you don’t have to crunch time scouring through online pages.
Scroll down and click through some wallet-friendly offers this week in tech, beauty and home essentials.
READ MORE: Amazon Canada Has Tons Of Health And Wellness Month Deals Right Now — Save Up To 73%
Tech
72% off on Bluetooth Vanzon Wireless Speaker
72% off on SGIN Windows 11 Laptop
Up to 55% off on Canon Printers
47% off on OYIB Wireless Earbuds
41% off on Ring Video Doorbell
42% off on TAGRY Wireless Earbuds
Up to 40% off on Amazon Fire TV Devices
Up to 40% off on Samsung hard drives and memory cards
31% off on Digital Bathroom Scale
26% off on iPhone Chargers (3-Pack)
29% off on TAIJIMA Massage Gun
Beauty
Up to 43% off on wirapa Women’s Wireframe Bra
Up to 41% off on Makeup from Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris and NYX
40% off on Water Dental Flosser
Up to 40% off on Luxury Beauty Favourites
36% off on M3 Natural Anti-Cellulite Massage Oil
Up to 34% off on Plus Size Sweatshirt for Women
Up to 31% off on Neutrogena and Aveeno favourites
Up to 28% off on Skin and Hair Care by L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Thayers and Carol’s Daughter
Up to 28% off on Luxury Beauty from Vichy, St. Tropez, Bioderma and more
Up to 25% off on Olay, Secret, Pantene and Aussie products
Up to 25% off on Philips Sonicare and Shaving
READ MORE: Taylor Swift Stepped Out In Cargo Pants — Shop The Trend Celebs Are Loving This Fall
Home and Living
41% off on 20LED Closet and Cabinet Lighting (3 Pack)
Up to 40% off on Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer
37% off on BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
30% off on Digital Alarm Clock
31% off on BEAUTURAL Handheld Steamer for Clothes
31% off on 32-Piece Food Storage Container Set
28% off on Large Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
Up to 21% off on IRIS USA Storage Bins, Storage Drawers and Carts
21% off on a 9-cube Storage Organizer Shelf
14% off on KitchenAid Coffee Grinder