The weekend has ended and a new work week is upon us. As much as that might make most of us want to shriek and sob internally, something to look forward to is a brand-new week of hot deals and price slashes on Amazon Canada. To make your life just an inch easier, we’ve compiled a list of the most snag-worthy offers this week, so you don’t have to crunch time scouring through online pages.

Scroll down and click through some wallet-friendly offers this week in tech, beauty and home essentials.

Tech

(L-R): OYIB Headphones, Vanzon Speaker, Digital Scale — Photos (L-R): Amazon

72% off on Bluetooth Vanzon Wireless Speaker

72% off on SGIN Windows 11 Laptop

Up to 55% off on Canon Printers

47% off on OYIB Wireless Earbuds

41% off on Ring Video Doorbell

42% off on TAGRY Wireless Earbuds

Up to 40% off on Amazon Fire TV Devices

Up to 40% off on Samsung hard drives and memory cards

31% off on Digital Bathroom Scale

26% off on iPhone Chargers (3-Pack)

29% off on TAIJIMA Massage Gun

15% off on 1080p Webcam

Beauty

(L-R): Maybelline BB Cream, Olay, Bioderma — Photos (L-R): Amazon

Up to 43% off on wirapa Women’s Wireframe Bra

Up to 41% off on Makeup from Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris and NYX

40% off on Water Dental Flosser

Up to 40% off on Luxury Beauty Favourites

36% off on M3 Natural Anti-Cellulite Massage Oil

Up to 34% off on Plus Size Sweatshirt for Women

Up to 31% off on Neutrogena and Aveeno favourites

Up to 28% off on Skin and Hair Care by L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Thayers and Carol’s Daughter

Up to 28% off on Luxury Beauty from Vichy, St. Tropez, Bioderma and more

Up to 25% off on Olay, Secret, Pantene and Aussie products

Up to 25% off on Philips Sonicare and Shaving

Home and Living

(L-R): FORIOUS Faucet, KitchenAid coffee grinder, Digital Alarm Clock — Photo (L-R): Amazon

41% off on 20LED Closet and Cabinet Lighting (3 Pack)

Up to 40% off on Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer

37% off on BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

30% off on Digital Alarm Clock

31% off on BEAUTURAL Handheld Steamer for Clothes

31% off on 32-Piece Food Storage Container Set

28% off on Large Silicone Cooking Utensils Set

Up to 21% off on IRIS USA Storage Bins, Storage Drawers and Carts

21% off on a 9-cube Storage Organizer Shelf

14% off on KitchenAid Coffee Grinder