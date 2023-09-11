It looks like Jennifer Aniston had a great summer.

The “Friends” actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a “summertime photo dump,” with her snaps featuring some of her showbiz pals.

Aniston posted photos from her vacation with Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman and their wives Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka.

The star could be seen donning a cream ensemble as she stood between McNearney and Anka in one shot, while another video taken from the back showed her walking on the beach in a black bikini and sun hat.

Aniston also cozied up to her dogs in the snaps, as well as posting a couple of group shots and one of herself by the fire, among other images.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Takes Swipe At Cancel Culture: ‘Is There No Redemption?’

Aniston’s post came after she spoke candidly about relationships in an interview with WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Woman’s Style issue, published last month.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler And His Wife Send Her Flowers Every Mother’s Day

The star — who was previously married to Brad Pitt between 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux between 2015-2018 — told the mag: “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want.

“And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little…”

She added of who she’s currently sleeping with: “My dog,” insisting: “That’s who I’m sleeping with.”

See more from the interview in the clip below.