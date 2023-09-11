Click to share this via email

It would be a pop collab for the ages.

Speaking to The Sun, Shania Twain talked about her admiration for Adele, and revealed her interest in collaborating with the British singer.

“I would love to sing with her,” Twain said. “I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing.”

The pair finally met at the Grammys in February. Before that, Twain secretly attended Adele’s residency last November.

At the time, Adele said on social media that she “would have self-combusted had I seen it was you,” adding, “I adore you”.

Recalling meeting Adele after seeing her in Las Vegas, Twain told The Sun, “I saw her at an awards show shortly after — it was the Grammy Awards — and I was able to chat with her then.”

Twain said of Adele, “She’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique.”

The Canadian country icon added, “She’s a character on stage, too. She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot.