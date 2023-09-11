Kate Winslet has learned to be proud of her body when it comes to stripping off on screen.

The “Titanic” actress is Vogue’s October 2023 cover star, with her talking to the mag about not shying away from nudity in movies and TV shows.

She shared, “I always have to act everything out! I know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self. I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am — let’s get on with it.”

Kate Winslet poses for “Vogue”. Photographer: Annie Leibovitz

During the chat, Winslet spoke about her upcoming movie “Lee”; about photographer Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.

She said of recreating a scene of Miller, her future husband Roland Penrose, Man Ray, the poet Paul Éluard, his wife Nusch, and the model Ady Fidelin, topless on a beach in France: “You know I had to be really f**king brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that. And believe me, people amongst our own team would say, ‘You might just want to sit up a bit.’

“And I’d go, ‘Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that’s the way it’s going to be!’”

Winslet also discussed maintaining self-worth in the face of stereotypes of beauty, telling the mag: “I think it probably stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and, actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s.”

She added of the changing attitudes towards women in the film industry: “The men who think you want and need their help are unbelievably outraging. I’ve even had a director say to me: ‘Listen, you do my film and I’ll get your little ‘Lee’ funded…’ Little! Or we’d have potential male investors saying things like: ‘Tell me, why am I supposed to like this woman?’”

Vogue’s October 2023 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on Sept. 19.