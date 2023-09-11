Jason Momoa will be swimming his way back onto the silver screens soon.

The first look at the sequel to 2018’s “Aquaman” has arrived on Sunday, alluding to another high-stakes battle for Justice League’s King of Atlantis.

The only words spoken in the trailer come from Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who sets his fighting eyes on Aquaman in a personal promise to avenge his father’s death.

“I’m gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear,” he proclaims as fight scenes explode across the 30-second clip.

The official synopsis for the movie states that Black Manta is more powerful than ever, as he holds the power of the “mythic Black Trident.”

For fans hoping for a little more, the teaser promises for a full-length trailer to be released within four days since it dropped on Sunday.

Also included in the teaser are Hollywood heavyweights Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master and Nicole Kidman as Aquaman’s mom, Queen Atlanna.

Notably missing from the trailer despite securing a spot in the sequel is Amber Heard as Mera, princess of Xebel, though DC Films president Walter Hamada shared in the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial last year that her position in the movie would be reduced due to chemistry issues between her and Momoa.

“Aquaman and the Last Kingdom” will splash into theatres on Dec. 20.