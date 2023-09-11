Amy Schumer appeared to mock Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Danny Masterson controversy in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The comedian took to social media to address headlines criticizing a recent comment she made about a photo of Nicole Kidman at the U.S. Open.

Schumer had shared a photo of the Aussie actress’ stance, with the caption: “This how human sit,” the Daily Mail reported, adding that social media users had criticized her over the comments.

The “Trainwreck” actress then wrote on Instagram, “I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien.

“I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,” adding #takingtimetoheal.

Credit: Instagram/Amy Schumer

The post came after Kutcher and Kunis issued an apology after writing letters in support of their “That ’70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson ahead of his sentencing in his Los Angeles rape case.

Kutcher and Kunis said in a video over the weekend that it was never their intent to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way with the letters they submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in the video, to which Kunis followed with, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Kutcher then explained that a couple of months ago, Masterson’s family reached out to them and asked if they would write character letters on behalf of Masterson “to represent the person that we knew for 25 years” so that “the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing.”

Masterson was ultimately sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him on two counts of forcible rape against two women in his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s.

