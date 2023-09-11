Taika Waititi approves of the ET Canada team’s fashion sense

On Sunday, the director premiered his comedy “Next Goal Wins” at the Toronto International Film Festival, and our own Carlos Bustamante caught up with him on the red carpet.

“What does it mean for you to be premiering this story here?” Bustamante asked.

“Whenever you get to see people like yourself and people who represent your culture and cultures related to your culture, it’s really important.”

‌”It was important because we shot the film a few years ago, we had a delay with the pandemic, and finally people get to see it, and it’s a film I’m really proud of,” Waititi said. “Coming from New Zealand and being able to showcase Pacific Islanders on screen, whenever you get to see people like yourself and people who represent your culture and cultures related to your culture, it’s really important.”

‌When another reporter in the scrum asked a question about why Waititi loves coming to Toronto so much, the director interrupted things.

“I guess what’s a little bit different for me…” he said, before pointing to Bustamante’s black-and-white floral shirt and asking, “Hey, who makes this?”

“We’ll talk after. We’ll talk after,” the ET Canada reporter said.

Waititi then reached around to the back of Bustamante’s collar to check the tag, remarking, “Okay, similar thing to what I was wearing last night.”

He then went ahead and talked about his love for Toronto, saying, “No, the reason I love coming back here is I’ve shot ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ here, a lot of my films have been here, I’ve been here even without films to support the festival. I’ve been here with imagiNative and it’s just a home away from home. And, of course, the food is awesome.”

The clip of Waititi getting distracted by Bustamante’s threads has been going viral on social media.

the way taika didn't even let him answer and looked at his shirt tag 😭

“the way taika didn’t even let him answer and looked at his shirt tag,” said one user on X.

“Taika is so real for this,” commented another.