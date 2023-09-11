Spooky Season is slowly en route as the summer sun fades and the leaves shift to orange. What better way to be extra-prepped for one of the funnest times of the year than to get an early-rush start on your Halloween costume?

On top of all the partying and pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween also allows us to live our innermost celebrity cosplay fantasies. Luckily, Amazon Canada is here to make our costume dreams a reality with its plethora of wigs, clothing and accessories.

Win every costume competition by scrolling and clicking below to see some of the best celeb-inspired Halloween costumes this year.

Wednesday Addams

(L-R): Wednesday Addams, Aphratti dress, Hue socks, Sally Hansen nailpolish, LAZA wig — Photos (L-R): Netflix, Amazon

Wednesday Addams wig: $27

Aphratti collar dress: $34

Sally Hansen black nail polish: $3.20

Hue Women knee high socks: $28

Christina Aguilera (Stripped Era)

(L-R): Christina Aguilera, DREAM PARIS shoes, Forplay, Sapphirewigs — Photos (L-R): Theo Wargo/WireImage, Amazon

Wig: $77

Xtina Costume (Includes chaps, bottoms, belt and bikini top): $135

Stilettos: $35

Maverick (“Top Gun”)

Maverick in ‘Top Gun’, Rothco jacket, Aviators — Photo: Snap/Shutterstock, Amazon

Flight Jacket: $84-$109, depending on the size.

Aviators: $18

Taylor Swift (Eras Tour)

(L-R): Taylor Swift, MANER, foefaik, Boots — Photos (L-R): Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Amazon

Fuzzy purple jacket (XXL): $83

Sequined dress: $54

Sequined thigh-high boots: $102-$106, depending on the size.

Indiana Jones

(L-R): Indiana Jones, Vim Tree hat, Canvas bag, HOOD CREW jacket — Photos (L-R): Lucasfilm/Paramount Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock, Amazon

Hat: $22

Sling bag: $36

Leather jacket: $69

Barbie (Various Looks from the Movie)

(L-R): PartyBloom Costume/Barbie — Photos (L-R): Amazon, Warner Bros. Studios

Western Barbie outfit: $39

Bedwina Hat — Photo: Amazon

Cowgirl hat: $27

‘Barbie’ accessories — Photo: Amazon

Wig: $16

mySoft pink heels: $38

LEE&RO Barbie earrings: $17

Barbie necklace: $58

Ken

Ken, PartyBloom costume, JYWIGS wig — Photos (L-R): Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Amazon

Ken costume: $39

Wig: $14

Britney Spears

Britney Spears, Stuffed snake, sparkly top, blue shorts — Photos (L-R): Scott Gries/ImageDirect, Amazon

ABOOFAN stuffed python: $28

BLACK JACKY metallic pants: $17

Floerns glitter top: $46-$64, depending on the size.

Madonna

Madonna, Pop Diva Costume, Flonding Wig — Photos (L-R): Kypros/Getty Images, Amazon

’80s diva costume: $97-$106, depending on the size.

Ponytail wig: $16

Geri Halliwell (Spice Girls)

(L-R) Geri Halliwell, LanreyTaley dress, Wig, Red Boots — Photos (L-R): Dave Benett/Getty ImagesDave Benett/Getty Images, Amazon

Wig: $18

Union Jack dress: $25-$29, depending on the size.

Red boots: $49-$51, depending on the size.