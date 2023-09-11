Spooky Season is slowly en route as the summer sun fades and the leaves shift to orange. What better way to be extra-prepped for one of the funnest times of the year than to get an early-rush start on your Halloween costume?
On top of all the partying and pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween also allows us to live our innermost celebrity cosplay fantasies. Luckily, Amazon Canada is here to make our costume dreams a reality with its plethora of wigs, clothing and accessories.
Win every costume competition by scrolling and clicking below to see some of the best celeb-inspired Halloween costumes this year.
Wednesday Addams
Wednesday Addams wig: $27
Aphratti collar dress: $34
Sally Hansen black nail polish: $3.20
Hue Women knee high socks: $28
Christina Aguilera (Stripped Era)
Wig: $77
Xtina Costume (Includes chaps, bottoms, belt and bikini top): $135
Stilettos: $35
Maverick (“Top Gun”)
Flight Jacket: $84-$109, depending on the size.
Aviators: $18
Taylor Swift (Eras Tour)
Fuzzy purple jacket (XXL): $83
Sequined dress: $54
Sequined thigh-high boots: $102-$106, depending on the size.
Indiana Jones
Hat: $22
Sling bag: $36
Leather jacket: $69
Barbie (Various Looks from the Movie)
Western Barbie outfit: $39
Cowgirl hat: $27
Wig: $16
mySoft pink heels: $38
LEE&RO Barbie earrings: $17
Barbie necklace: $58
Ken
Ken costume: $39
Wig: $14
Britney Spears
ABOOFAN stuffed python: $28
BLACK JACKY metallic pants: $17
Floerns glitter top: $46-$64, depending on the size.
Madonna
’80s diva costume: $97-$106, depending on the size.
Ponytail wig: $16
Geri Halliwell (Spice Girls)
Wig: $18
Union Jack dress: $25-$29, depending on the size.
Red boots: $49-$51, depending on the size.
