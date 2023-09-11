Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was in the 6ix to attend the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, got chatty with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about the success of actress Priyanka Chopra.

“Priyanka’s always wonderful on every platform she has ever been on and everything she ever stands for.”

Chopra, married to actor singer Nick Jonas, transitioned from Bollywood to the West with the leading role in the television series “Quantico” and followed it with successful roles in “Baywatch”, “Love Again” and “Matrix Resurrections”, among others.

“It’s great to see her grow from strength to strength, to achieve the kind of success she has on her own terms. And she’s always wonderful on every platform she has ever been on and everything she ever stands for and represents. It’s fantastic,” Johar says.

Karan Johar chats with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel on the sidelines of TIFF.

He added, “I feel because of the digital revolution, we’re all kind of coming together, you know, and I feel like the worlds are blurred now and like the lines are blurred and everyone is like, you spoke about Priyanka and more power to her and more power to everyone that actually has globalized.”

Johar was all praises for his protégé Alia Bhatt, who recently crossed over to Hollywood in Gal Gadot-led “Heart of Stone”.

Speaking of her career arc, Johar, who launched Bhatt in film in 2012 movie “Student Of The Year”, told ET Canada that way before having his twins (Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in 2017), he had “paternal feeling for Alia Bhatt.”

“Every time Alia wins an award, I’m like a proud papa with a little tear in my eye.”

“I felt like she was my baby. So, every time she wins an award, every time she’s on a global stage, every time she’s recognized or acknowledged globally — and her journey has been nothing short of fantastic — I’m like a proud parent, like a proud papa with a little tear in my eye.

“It’s just exhilarating to feel like you’ve nurtured a career and your baby girl is going places. To see her in a mainstream Hollywood film with Gal and literally on the same poster on that global scenario, it’s fantastic,” he said.

Speaking of crossovers, Johar, who hosts the popular celebrity talk show “Koffee With Karan”, was asked if he could have someone from Hollywood on his show who would it be.

“Can I just say that I might die if that happens… It will have to be Meryl Streep. I’m like the biggest fan in the whole wide world,” Johar said.

Would he make a movie in Hollywood? Johar replies, “I don’t know if that is ever going to happen. I’m very satisfied with the work I do. And I always want to make a film in the language I grew up in. I don’t want to design a film that’s not for my country. That’s the most important thing for me. But meeting Meryl Streep has nothing to do with that, right?”