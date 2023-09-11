Grimes is speaking out about the headlines surrounding her and Elon Musk quietly welcoming a third baby; son Techno Mechanicus.

The Canadian singer took to X on Sunday tell fans: “Hey, I wud [sic] prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm.”

Grimes referenced Shivon Zilis, who shares 22-month-old twins, Strider and Azure, with Musk. The twins were born just weeks before Grimes and Musk’s daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Grimes and the Tesla CEO also share son X AE A-Xii, 3, together.

Grimes — whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher — wrote, “I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”

A New York Times review published on Saturday of a new biography written by journalist Walter Isaacson about Musk confirmed that the billionaire had an unreported third child with Grimes.

The musician then publicly tweeted – in a since-deleted message – at Isaacson to let her see her son, which Musk was allegedly not allowing her to do.

Grimes insisted in her X message, “I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation.

“Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids,” she went on.

The star continued, “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is 👽 but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time 🙏🏻 Bless 🌙🫧🫧🫧 C,” she signed off the message.

Zilis responded:

Grimes and Musk started dating in 2018, before splitting in 2021.

Grimes’ since-deleted tweet in response to Isaacson’s post — which featured photos of Musk’s twins — read, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.

“I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart,” she added.