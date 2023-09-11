Click to share this via email

Calvin Harris is married!

The Scottish DJ and BBC Radio 1 host Vicky Hope tied the knot over the weekend at a ceremony in northeast England, People reported.

Sources close to the couple said the ceremony took place outdoors, while the reception was held in a lavishly decorated tent in Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland.

Nile Rodgers and his band Chic were reportedly flown in from the U.S. to perform at the wedding.

Guests included BBC radio DJs Scott Mills, Vernon Kay and Jordan North, as well as British “Big Brother” host AJ Odudo.

Harris and Hope’s engagement first made news in May 2022 when the radio host was spotted with an emerald-cut diamond engagement ring at London’s Chelsea Flower Show.

“You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I’m keeping my private life private,” Hope told Hello! Magazine when asked about a wedding date last fall. “I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”