Harry Styles shows off his rippling abs as he goes for a swim in the Hampstead duck ponds during the UK heatwave.

Harry Styles turned up the London heat with his toned physique.

Over the weekend, the “Daylight” singer, 29, showed off his abs, tattooed arms and chest in a pair of forest green swim trunks while going for a serene swim in London’s Hampstead Heath duck ponds.

Harry Styles shows off his rippling abs as he goes for a swim in the Hampstead duck ponds during the UK heatwave. — Photo: Mega Agency

In additional photographs, Styles was seen diving into the water to cool down on Saturday — the U.K.’s hottest day of the year thus far, as per Reuters.

The Grammy winner was accompanied by the garden-like pond’s ducks. swimming nearby as he cooled down in the waterhole.

Since mid-August, Styles has been enjoying his time off back home in London, where he owns property in the suburban Hampstead Heath neighbourhood, as per Elle Decor. His return to the U.K. comes after he vacationed in Italy in July and August, where he wrapped his two-year “Love on Tour” concert run — the fourth-highest-grossing tour of all time — in late July.

Elsewhere during his return home in the U.K., Styles has been photographed spending time with rumoured girlfriend, Canadian actress Taylor Russell.