Priyanka Chopra knows she scored with Nick Jonas.

On Saturday night, the Jonas Brothers performed at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, and one fan got to have a moment at the show with Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing a clip of their interaction on TikTok, Claire Bowes wrote in the caption, “I was CONVICED at 13 and no one could tell me otherwise!”

“I want to say that I really thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas,” Claire tells Chopra in the video. “But I’m so glad that you did.”

“I’m glad that I did, too,” Chopra reacts, to which the fan adds, “I’m so jealous.”

Chopra and Jonas first started dating in May 2018, and got engaged months later, in August.

In December 2018, the couple tied the knot at an extravagant wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpu, India.

The couple welcomed their first child together in January 2022 via surrogacy.