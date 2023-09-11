Things are officially over between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

The “Summer House” stars have cancelled their wedding — which they planned on having this fall in Mexico — nearly two weeks after calling off their engagement.

On Monday, People confirmed that the two officially called off their nuptials after obtaining a letter Radke wrote to the couple’s friends and family, in which he revealed that the wedding is off, apologizing for the inconvenience it may have caused their loved ones.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” the film producer wrote. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke, 38, then addressed “a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings” surrounding their split that “have made this all the more painful.”

“…But sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding,” he confirmed. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Elsewhere, he acknowledged that the couple’s wedding guests’ “commitment of money and time was already a lot,” adding that he “[doesn’t] take” the situation “lightly.”

“We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans,” he said before concluding: “I’m sorry again this has become such a mess. Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl.”

The unfortunate news comes after Hubbard, 37, celebrated her bridal shower last month at New York City’s Cathédrale restaurant after going wedding dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal in the city in July.

Hubbard and Radke got engaged in August 2022 at Southampton’s Dune Beach, after less than one year of dating upon filming “Sumer House” season 7.