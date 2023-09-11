Lil Nas X’s next music release is promising to make noise.

The Georgia-born hip-hop and pop star, 24, recently walked the TIFF carpet this past weekend for the premiere of his documentary “Love Live Montero”, where he told ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier that he’s “about to f**k everybody up” with his upcoming music.

READ MORE: TIFF 2023: Lil Nas X Insists He Lives A ‘Normal Life’ Despite His Fame: ‘I Go To Whole Foods’

Before the flick could debut in Toronto, however, a delay occurred due to a bomb threat, which was described to be of homophobic and racist intent, according to sources on the scene.

Later in the evening, at a press conference for the film, which follows his journey on his first world tour, the “Old Town Road” performer teased a taste of the influences he hopes to pull from with his subsequent musical output.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Documentary ‘Long Live Montero’ To Premiere At TIFF 2023

“Hear me out,” he said during a Q&A reported by Exclaim!. “I want to do some folk music. What else do I want to do? Like, Brazilian funk.”

The “Industry Baby” singer dropped his first full-length studio album, MONTERO, last year. It has reached 2x platinum in Canada since hitting streaming platforms and album shelves.