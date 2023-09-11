“The Drew Barrymore Show” sustained striking members of the Writers Guild as it returned to the studio on Monday to film two episodes of the upcoming fourth season.

The protesters gathered outside New York’s CBS Broadcast Center early Monday morning as they marched against the show’s return and attempted to prevent Barrymore and her guests from crossing their picket line. Nonetheless, their efforts didn’t stop the show from going on as the daytime talk show host and her unknown guests snuck in through the back of the blocks-long CBS complex.

The show also welcomed back in-studio audiences at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. However, two college students who scored tickets to the taping claimed they were kicked out of the building after security officers noticed them wearing WGA strike buttons.

“We even offered to take them off,” Cassidy Carter told Deadline outside the CBS building, minutes after being thrown out. Her friend, Dominic Turiczek, recounted one of the security officer’s words to them: “We’ve already talked to somebody above us: You’re out.”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Explains Decision To Resume Talk Show Amid Strikes, Planned Picketing: ‘I Own This Choice’

Carter claimed that she and Turiczek arrived to the show having “no clue” about the ongoing strike and that the Guild is picketing the “Barrymore Show” until they spotted protesters and accepted the lapel badges to wear to the taping. Upon entering the complex, the pair signed filming waivers, then waited to be seated. According to Turiczek, that’s when security “verbally assaulted” them and escorted them outside.

“It’s really cute that Drew Barrymore claims that she cares about her fans and wants her fans to show up for the show. And then we get kicked out for supporting what is right,” Turiczek told the outlet.

“I’m just really shocked, to be honest,” Carter added.

Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carder, who were supposed to be audience members for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ got kicked out of the taping due to supporting the #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/xA3lABPfy3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 11, 2023

Went to @DrewBarrymoreTV after winning tickets, unaware of the #WGA strike. We took pins & went in, got kicked out, & verbally assaulted by @DrewBarrymore’s crew. It’s clear they don’t support #WGAStrong, writers or fans! #DrewTheRightThing So we took shirts and joined. Fuck that pic.twitter.com/UuyCxAS491 — Dominic Turiczek (@dom_turiczek) September 11, 2023

Following the incident, a “Barrymore Show” spokeswoman told Deadline: “It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings. Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets.”

Earlier Monday morning, marchers surrounded CBS’ large-scaled TV production facility, attempting to block the front, back and side entrances as they protested. However, shortly before 9 a.m., security officers stationed at the back garage bay waved in a black SUV with tinted windows as roughly a dozen picketers watched. As the garage door closed, marchers began chanting “What’s disgusting? Union busting” and “Hey Drew, hey Drew, we expect better from you.” A few minutes later, the SUV exited, but it was unclear who had been dropped off.

READ MORE: ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Season 4 To Kick Off In September

“Hey Drew, hey Drew, we expect better from you” chant outside of the studios where 'The Drew Barrymore Show' tapes #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/5pR5o3ZRDD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 11, 2023

Deadline also reported that a WGA representative clarified that they’re “not targeting Drew; it’s about any show that’s continuing production during the strike.” Other guild officers noted that they’ve also been picketing outside the city’s Upper West Side studios of “The View” since the WGA strike began in May.

Even one of the show’s three staff writers, Cristina Kinon — whom is on strike along with the other two — joined Monday’s picket.

“I came out today because I support my union, the Writers Guild, and I think we deserve a fair deal,” Kinon told Deadline, noting how “frustrating” it’s been to be on strike for five months. “But I am hopeful for a fair deal. And I think that we’ll get there because I know that what we’re asking for is fair.”

READ MORE: Various ABC Shows, Including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘American Idol’, Delayed Amid SAG-AFTRA And WGA Strikes

When asked how the talk show will manage without its staff writers, which Barrymore assured it would, Kinon said, “I have no idea. That’s up to them to do.”

“It’s not personal,” she made clear of the decision the show’s staff has made to return to work. “Everybody’s doing what they need to do. They’re going on with the show, and we are picketing.”

When Monday’s first taping of the show concluded, several audience members exited the building at around 12:30 p.m., telling Deadline that Barrymore did not discuss the strike at all. As the first audience departed, picketers remained outside, revealing that they expect to return to CBS on Tuesday.