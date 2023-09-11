The author tweeted, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Lou Bega’s 1999 smash-hit “Mamba No. 5” was undoubtedly an inescapable earworm, but Stephen King’s wife wanted to escape it so badly she almost split from the author.

The 75-year-old author admitted playfully in a new interview in Rolling Stone published last Tuesday that he was so into the infectious track that his wife “threatened to divorce me.”

“I played that a lot,” explained the Carrie author.

“I had the dance mix. I loved those extended play things, and I played both sides of it. And one of them was just total instrumental. And I played that thing until my wife just said, ‘One more time, and I’m going to f***ing leave you.’”

King, who is married to Tabitha Spruce, 74, shared that his addiction to the song took place while he was writing 11/22/63, his 2011 novel about a time traveller who attempts to hinder the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

King also shared that other artists he frequented while pulling his creative juices include techno artists like LCD Soundsystem and Fatboy Slim.

King and Spruce share three children: Naomi, 53, Joe, 51 and Owen, 46.