Meghan Markle couldn’t resist a craving for the popular California-founded burger chain, In-N-Out.

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted behind the wheel of her own car as she made her way through the fast-food chain restaurant’s drive-through to purchase food with a friend. Markle, 42, was photographed donning sunglasses and smiling as she and her pal chatted in her black Range Rover while waiting for In-N-Out’s famous burgers.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly House Hunting In Malibu

The outing came as Markle’s hubby, Prince Harry, was out of town for the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

In a previous interview with Variety, the couple revealed that In-N-Out is a favourite of Harry’s, and Markle shared that they like to “surprise” the staff at the location close to their house.

“There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them,” she told the outlet last year.

READ MORE: Inside Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Concert In L.A.

“They know our order,” she added before Harry revealed his go-to is the double double with fries and a coke, while Markle prefers to order a cheeseburger and fries with a side of jalapeños.

The spotting — at the In-N-Out location close to Markle and Price Harry’s $14.6 million Montecito home — marked the second time in less than a week that the actress was seen driving on her own. A few days prior, she was seen driving around Montecito, marking the first time Markle was spotted behind the wheel in over three years. The last time she was seen driving herself was in January 2020 when she made her way to Victoria International Airport in Canada to pick up a friend around the time she and Harry announced their decision to step back from their royal duties.