After nearly 10 years, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new solo album.

Upon signing a new recording and publishing partnership with BMG — announced by Billboard — Lopez is gearing up to drop her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now, under the global alliance.

The 13 track project will mark Lopez’s first studio album as a solo artist in nine years after 2014’s A.K.A. on Capitol Records, which peaked at no. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Lopez’s latest music ventures include last year’s new version of her 2014 track “Same Girl” (off A.K.A.) — a remix featuring French Montana that she released for her Netflix documentary “Halftime” — along with “This Land Is Your Land (2021 Inauguration)” featuring United States Marine Band, which she sang at Joe Biden’s inauguration. Prior to that, her last album — 2022’s Marry Me — was a collaboration with Maluma — the soundtrack to their film of the same name, released under Universal Studios/ Sony Music US Latin.

In the official press statement, both BMG’s president and CEO expressed their excitement over getting to work with Lopez.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her and her team to release her first album in nearly a decade,” BMG’s CEO, Thomas Coesfeld, said, dubbing Lopez a “global superstar artist, entertainer… a phenomenon.”

“We are both excited and proud to partner with Jennifer Lopez on this long-awaited sequel to [2002’s] This is Me… Then,” Thomas Scherer, BMG’s president, repertoire & marketing, Los Angeles and New York, added. “Clearly written with love and through experience, This Is Me..Now is uplifting and inspiring. ‘Jenny From The Block’ is back at a point in her career when her message is bigger than ever.”

Lopez created This Is Me…Now throughout 2022 and 2023 at her home studio in Los Angeles. The award-winning singer and actress produced the album alongside Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, and more.

The press statement teases that the album — which has yet to announce a release date — “is an exciting musical trilogy showcasing the triple-threat’s extraordinary talents.”

Check out the full tracklist for This Is Me…Now below: