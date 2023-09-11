Tom Brady shared a major milestone with all three of his children over the weekend. The NFL legend returned to Gillette Stadium for the season game opener of his former NFL team, the New England Patriots.

Clad in his old No. 12 jersey, Brady was honoured by team owner Robert Kraft for his two decades of contributions to the team. Brady famously served as the Patriots quarterback for two decades before moving to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final three seasons of his career. Brady, who is widely considered to be the greatest football player of all time, retired from the sport last season.

“When Tom Brady announced his retirement after 23 NFL seasons, there was only one place I wanted him to be on opening day — right here at Gillette Stadium with 65,000 fans,” Kraft told the audience during a retirement ceremony held during halftime of the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Referencing the numerous championships and accolades the team earned during Brady’s tenure — including six Super bowl wins, although Brady went on to win one more with the Bucs — Kraft shared his desire to issue a formal sendoff and fitting tribute for the legendary athlete.

“Patriots fans didn’t get a proper opportunity to wish him thank you,” Kraft said, adding that Brady “deserves more” than the day’s halftime ceremony. As such, Kraft said he would waive the standard four-year wait period and induct Brady into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame next year, on June 12, 2024.

Brady was joined on stage by all three of his kids, each one matching their dad in his iconic jersey. He shares son Jack, 16, with actress Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady shared a sweet embrace with his youngest during Kraft’s remarks, planting a series of kisses on the top of Vivian’s head.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kisses his daughter, Vivian, while his sons, Benjamin and Jack, look on during a ceremony honouring Brady at halftime of New England’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. — Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Then, Brady took the mic to reminisce about his time as a Patriot and offer thanks to his friends and family.

“What a day,” he marveled. “You know, that run out was a little longer today than it used to be. I’m not quite in game shape but it’s impossible for me to be in this stadium full of you amazing fans with some of the best teammates, with my family, with all my friends, and not run out like I did for 20 years. This is an incredible celebration for me, for our family, for my teammates, for all of us to come back and thank you guys for what you’ve done for us.”

The 46-year-old player was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft as the 199th player overall, serving as a backup QB for Drew Bledsoe in his rookie season. He retires from the sport as the winningest and most decorated athlete in the NFL’s 103-year history.

“Nobody 23 years ago would have imagined that this journey would bring us here today,” he mused. “It’s one of my core beliefs, there’s nothing significant in life that can be accomplished as an individual. It’s always about the team. We built a culture of teammates that cared about two things: They cared about each other and they cared about winning. And if you didn’t care about those two things, you did not last here very long. And we were very happy to play against you. So, I think we proved to America what teamwork’s all about.”