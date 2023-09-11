Abby Lee Miller is walking back some controversial comments she recently made in which she seemingly stated that she is attracted to high school football players.

Miller’s original comments came towards the end of an appearance on Sofia Franklyn’s “Sofia with an F” podcast, in which Miller, 57, brought up the 1983 sports drama “All the Right Moves”, in which Tom Cruise — who was 21 at the time of release — played a high school senior and star player on the school’s football team.

“Oh, that’s my downfall. I like the high school football players,” Miller said at the time, adding, “I still like them.”

Franklyn, 31, then responded that, given she’s an adult, she’s now more into the other adult high school football coaches. Miller doubled down, stating, “Not one that used to be in high school but one that is.”

The remarks drew some substantial heat, with critics accusing her of sexualizing minors. This allegation is particularly problematic for Miller, some critics pointed out, considering her work with children on “Dance Moms” and her upcoming reality series “Mad House”.