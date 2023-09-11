Howard Stern’s fear of Covid has begun to spark arguments between him and his wife, Beth Ostrosky.

Last week, the radio host candidly recalled a recent fight they had about his concern over a new Covid strain on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”. He admitted he’s been “paranoid” and “neurotic” about the virus.

When a caller asked if Stern is concerned about the risk that comes with returning to the studio amid the late summer’s surge of cases, he confessed he’s “going crazy with this.”

“My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight.”

“You know how paranoid I am about getting Covid. I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it,” he said. “Everyone goes, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just a cold for me.’ It’ll probably be way worse. You know what I mean? I mean, I’m the lucky one who will completely fall apart.”

Stern, 69, then explained how age plays a role in his concern over the virus, as opposed to his wife, 51.

“You know, my wife’s considerably younger than me, as you might have heard. And you know, she’s not as concerned about getting Covid as I am, because, you know, I’m an older dude,” he said.

The media personality then reflected on how his outlook on the virus has changed over the last few years.

“Beth has a bunch of plans. She has like a wedding shower to go to and lunch to go to with a friend and a dinner and a blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. So, you know, we’re really making an effort. We go out to restaurants. We went to the Ed Sheeran concert. We’ve really been out there,” he said of how he’s slowly begun to feel more comfortable going out. “I haven’t gotten Covid. And I’m like, you know what? If I get it, I get it.”

“Then all of a sudden they announce there’s a new strain of Covid, and it’s on the rise. And, you know, people are being hospitalized,” he continued. “‘It’s time to go back down into lockdown.’ And I’m like, you mean I’m just emerging, and now I’m going back into lockdown!”

“She goes, ‘That’s what you do. Every time I say I’m going to do something, you bring up Covid,'” he recalled his wife’s words. “[I replied] ‘I’m just telling you, I’m scared. Am I wrong?'”

“‘I’m just expressing my fear to you, and I’m scared,'” Stern recounted, noting that, in the end, he apologized to his wife.

“It makes me nervous. I’m neurotic.”

“Listen, I have a lot of issues,” he added. “I’m a neurotic. You know what a neurotic is?'”

“Yes, a person with no real problems, but who makes them up,” his co-host, Robin Quivers, replied, to which Stern agreed, saying, “Yeah. I make a ton of problems.”

Since July, there’s been a rise in Covid cases, along with an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths; however, the overall numbers are relatively low in comparison to summer 2022 and 2021 cases. While it’s unclear which “new strain” of Covid Stern was referring to, given that there’s more than one circulating, there’s been a dominant strain fuelling the U.S.’ summer wave — the Omricron subvariant EG.5, otherwise known as Eris.