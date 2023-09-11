Kyle Gordon’s latest bit about fame puts Courteney Cox on a pedestal in comparison to Ed Sheeran.

The skit begins with the comedian — who plays a “guy who doesn’t realize he’s talking to a celebrity,” per the video description — hilariously asking Ed Sheeran “what line of work” he’s in, to which the singer simply replies “music.”

“I hope they’re not still paying you in beer and hot dogs,” Gordon tells the “Shape of You” singer before bursting into laughter, and seemingly taking a hit at Sheeran by complimenting the arguably less famous musicians, 3 Doors Down, who “can really play.”

“Thos guys can rock,” Gordon says in the clip shared to his Instagram page.

Then turning the attention to himself, Gordon — who recently released his Eurodance parody hit “Planet of the Bass” — tells Sheeran that he may recognize him and, if not, to Google “drunk [Green Bay] Packers fan falls asleep.”

Later in the clip, Cox nonchalantly walks by them, immediately catching Gordon’s attention because he’s “a huge fan,” to which he demands Sheeran to take a picture of them.

“Nice guy,” Gordon captioned the post about meeting Sheeran.

Watch the full bit in the clip below.