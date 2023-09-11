Duhamel shares a 10-year-old son, Axl, with ex-wife Fergie.

Congratulations are in order for Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, who are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the happy news in a joint post to social media on Monday — one day after their first wedding anniversary — sharing a photo of their ultrasound alongside a white lily. “Baby Duhamel coming soon,” the post reads.

Duhamel and Mari — a former Miss World America — tied the knot in North Dakota on Sept. 10, 2022, after about four years of dating.

The “Shotgun Wedding” star — who is next set to host the CBS reality competition show “Buddy Games” — also shares a 10-year-old son, Axl, with his ex-wife, Fergie.

ET spoke with Duhamel and Mari at their first red carpet as a married couple, when they celebrated the premiere of his film, “Bandit”, back in September 2022.

“I’m lucky. I’m very, very lucky,” the actor gushed. While he wouldn’t go into too many details about their big day, Duhamel did say that his favourite moment from the intimate affair was seeing her in her gorgeous wedding gown.

