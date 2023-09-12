Click to share this via email

Fergie wishes nothing but the best for her ex.

On Monday, Josh Duhamel announced in a joint Instagram post with his wife, Audra Mari, that they are expecting their first child together.

“Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍,” the caption read, alongside a photo of ultrasound scans.

The happy couple received plenty of congratulations from friends and fellow celebrities in the comments on the post, including from Duhamel’s ex-wife, Fergie.

“I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” the singer wrote.

Fergie and Duhamel were married in 2009, and they share 10-year-old son Axl. They announced their split in 2017, and finally divorced in 2019.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a statement in 2017. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.”

The former couple added at the time, “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Duhamel started dating Mari in 2019, and the pair tied the knot in Sept. 2022, in a rooftop ceremony at the Jasper Hotel in North Dakota.