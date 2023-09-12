Aerosmith have had to postpone their remaining September “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” dates after Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage over the weekend.

The frontman shared a statement via the band’s Instagram page on Monday, which read: “I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding.

“We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The postponed dates included the band’s Toronto tour stop, which was due to be on Sept. 12 at the Scotiabank Arena. This gig has now been rescheduled for Feb. 21, 2024.

Other rescheduled dates will now see the band play Detroit on Jan. 29, Chicago on Feb. 14, Washington, D.C. on Feb. 17, Raleigh, North Carolina on Feb. 26 and Cleveland on Feb. 29.

All previously purchased tickets will be accepted at the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

Aerosmith kicked off their final tour — celebrating their 50-plus years together — on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.

Guitarist Joe Perry spoke about the band’s decision to hit the road one last time earlier this year when they announced the tour.

He said he believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry said.

“You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.”