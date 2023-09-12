Elon Musk may have gotten a little too excited about welcoming a baby.

In the new biography by Walter Isaacson, the Tesla chief’s ex Grimes opens up about a frustrating moment with Musk during her delivery.

READ MORE: A New Biography Has Confirmed Elon Musk’s Third Child With Grimes Named Techno Mechanicus

According to the Canadian singer, when she was giving birth to their first son, X Æ A-Xii, who they call “X”, Musk took a photo of her C-section and sent it to family and friends.

“He was just clueless about why I’d be upset,” Grimes says in the book, recalling that he had even sent the photo to her father and brothers.

Grimes and Musk first started dating in 2018. They welcomed their son in 2020, and the next year welcomed a daughter via surrogacy.

Isaacson’s book reveals that the former couple have a third child together, a son named Techno Mechanicus, but kept his existence a secret.

In all, Musk is father to 11 children. Last month, in an excerpt from the biography published in The Wall Street Journal, the tech mogul opened up about his estrangement from his 19-year-old daughter Jenna, who is transgender.

READ MORE: Grimes Responds To Headlines About Her And Elon Musk’s Third Child, De-Escalates Feud With Shivon Zilis: ‘My Priority Is Keeping My Babies Out Of The Public Eye’

At 16, Jenna sent a message to her uncle announcing her transition, but wrote, “Don’t tell my dad.”

According to Musk, he was not so bothered by the transition at first, but later, his daughter became more interested in left-wing politics and cut ties with her dad.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” Musk says in the book. “I’ve made many overtures, but she doesn’t want to spend time with me.”