Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were joined by some of their nearest and dearest to celebrate their recent marriage.

The pair were said to have tied the knot at Evans’ Boston-area home on Saturday, Sept. 9, with a source since telling People that “a large tent and dance floor were set up at the house” and music was heard into the night to celebrate the special occasion.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were among guests, with the couple being spotted after the party at their hotel in Boston.

“They were very happy, joking and smiling,” an observer said.

Sources also told People that the wedding weekend included a gathering at a private estate in Cape Cod.

Other celeb guests spotted in Boston over the weekend included Evans’ “Avengers” co-star Robert Downey Jr. with his wife, Susan Downey.

The pair headed to dinner at Puritan & Company in nearby Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sunday, with Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost.

Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and Jeremy Renner were also said to have been among A-list guests.

Rumours of a romance between Baptista and Evans were sparked in January 2022, and in November 2022, a source told People that the couple had been dating “for over a year.”

Online sleuths soon discovered that Evans first started following Baptista in the fall of 2020, and she returned the favour the next year, when they were both in Europe at the same time filming projects.

After the wedding, a source told People that things “got serious very quickly” after they met in Europe.

“He kept saying he knew she was the one,” the insider gushed, adding: “He has been ready to settle down for a while.

“He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl.”

“She is beautiful, smart, and just a good person,” the source went on. “She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. It’s the best news that they are married.”

