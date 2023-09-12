Cardi B’s got her “Housewives” tagline ready to go.

The rapper revealed what her tagline would be if she were to ever join the popular bravo franchise while appearing on Monday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”.

“The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade,” she said her potential TV motto would be, referencing her mic-throwing incident that occurred back in July while she was performing at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas.

At the time, a concertgoer splashed her drink at Cardi, prompting the “Bongos” hitmaker to throw a microphone at the fan, who was then escorted out of the club by security. Shortly after the event, Cardi was charged for battery; however, following an investigation from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept, she won’t be facing any charges.

Cardi B unveils her Housewives tagline: "The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade!" 🔥 @iamcardib @Andy #WWHL pic.twitter.com/faFEitMCYy — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 12, 2023

Last week, in a separate interview, Cardi revealed whether she regretted throwing the mic, which has since been auctioned for charity on eBay.

“It was really like [just] a quick reaction,” she said of her decision to toss the device on Power 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club”. “And let me tell you… I didn’t want to address it because a b***h thought I was going to go to jail. But I’m not.”

The Grammy winner then shared her side of the story.

“It was hot as f**k! That Vegas heat ain’t no joke. It was hotter than a motherf**ker. So, there was a part of the show where I told people to splash me [with water]. But even when I told them to splash me, I told them to be careful with the face… Four songs later, which was 15 or 20 minutes later, this b***h threw water and ice on my face,” she explained. “So I just automatically reacted.”

“When I looked back at the video [clips], I see that she intentionally threw that s**t in my face… I felt very violated,” Cardi said before sharing a message directed at the fan: “You were trying to be funny, but b***h, I’m hilarious.”

Elsewhere during her “WWHL” interview, Cardi shared another example of herself being “really shy” after previously telling ET Canada that people would be surprised to know that about her.

While answering fan questions on the show, Cohen asked Cardi what’s her most starstruck moment after meeting another celebrity, on behalf of a fan.

“Ooh, it’s a lot. When I meet another celebrity, I just like freeze up,” she replied. “…I rarely talk. Sometimes celebrities be like, ‘Can you give her my number?’ A lot of celebrities go to people I work with and they be like, ‘I don’t think she likes me.’

“And it’s like, no, I love them. I just like get mute. I don’t even know what to say,” she continued. “I’m really shy.”

The rapper also shared that fans can expect her new album to “be put out next year” after she completes the project this year, adding that she’ll be touring “as soon as I finish my album.”