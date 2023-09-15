It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – September 15th, 2023
SZA and Justin Bieber – “Snooze (Acoustic)”
Tate McCrae – “Greedy”
Demi Lovato – “La La Land (Rock Version) with Nita Strauss”
J Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled – “DIENTES”
Sia – “Gimme Love”
Citizen Queen – “Replay”, plus Clique (EP)
Dustin Lynch ft. Jelly Roll – “Chevrolet”
Zara Larsson and David Guetta – “On My Love”
Other noteworthy releases include Triple Charm – “No Problema”, Emei – “Don’t Know About The World”, Gatlin – “How Do You Sleep At Night?”, Tank God & Miggy Dela Rosa – “Eyes Up”, Laur Elle – “Lost Cause”, The Beaches – “If A Tree Falls” plus Blame My Ex, Indi Star – “Hurt A Little”, Oliver Tree – “Fairweather Friends”, charlieonnafriday – “Undefeated” , Madison Beer – “Sweet Relief”
Keep On Your Radar:
Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations (ALBUM)
Autumn is finally coming! Autumn Variations, the new album, will be released on 29th September.
Pre-order & pre-save now 🍁🍂🧡https://t.co/KTL8XSvxkR pic.twitter.com/B3LhoLjElZ
— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) August 24, 2023
Ed Sheeran enters a brand new era with his upcoming album, Autumn Variations expected to drop on September 29th, 2023.
Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)
Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.
Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (Album)
Taylor’s iconic album 1989 is finally getting the Taylor’s Version treatment and will come with 5 brand new vault tracks. It’s set for release on October 27th of this year.
Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2
The sequel we’ve all been waiting for, Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 drops on November 17th, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.