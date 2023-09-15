It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

 

New Music Friday – September 15th, 2023

 

SZA and Justin Bieber – “Snooze (Acoustic)”

 

Tate McCrae – “Greedy”

 

Demi Lovato – “La La Land (Rock Version) with Nita Strauss”

 

J Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled – “DIENTES”

 

Sia – “Gimme Love”

 

Citizen Queen – “Replay”, plus Clique (EP)

 

Dustin Lynch ft. Jelly Roll – “Chevrolet”

 

Zara Larsson and David Guetta – “On My Love”

 

Other noteworthy releases include Triple Charm – “No Problema”, Emei – “Don’t Know About The World”, Gatlin – “How Do You Sleep At Night?”Tank God & Miggy Dela Rosa – “Eyes Up”, Laur Elle – “Lost Cause”, The Beaches – “If A Tree Falls” plus Blame My Ex, Indi Star – “Hurt A Little”, Oliver Tree – “Fairweather Friends”, charlieonnafriday – “Undefeated” , Madison Beer – “Sweet Relief”

 

Keep On Your Radar:

 

Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations (ALBUM)

Ed Sheeran enters a brand new era with his upcoming album, Autumn Variations expected to drop on September 29th, 2023.

 

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

 

Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (Album) 

Taylor’s iconic album 1989 is finally getting the Taylor’s Version treatment and will come with 5 brand new vault tracks. It’s set for release on October 27th of this year.

 

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

The sequel we’ve all been waiting for, Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 drops on November 17th, 2023.

 

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.