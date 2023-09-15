Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

SZA, Tate McCrae, Demi Lovato and more drop new music on this New Music Friday!

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – September 15th, 2023

SZA and Justin Bieber – “Snooze (Acoustic)”

Tate McCrae – “Greedy”

Demi Lovato – “La La Land (Rock Version) with Nita Strauss”

J Balvin, Usher and DJ Khaled – “DIENTES”

Sia – “Gimme Love”

Citizen Queen – “Replay”, plus Clique (EP)

Dustin Lynch ft. Jelly Roll – “Chevrolet”

Zara Larsson and David Guetta – “On My Love”

Other noteworthy releases include Triple Charm – “No Problema”, Emei – “Don’t Know About The World”, Gatlin – “How Do You Sleep At Night?”, Tank God & Miggy Dela Rosa – “Eyes Up”, Laur Elle – “Lost Cause”, The Beaches – “If A Tree Falls” plus Blame My Ex, Indi Star – “Hurt A Little”, Oliver Tree – “Fairweather Friends”, charlieonnafriday – “Undefeated” , Madison Beer – “Sweet Relief”

Keep On Your Radar:

Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations (ALBUM)

Autumn is finally coming! Autumn Variations, the new album, will be released on 29th September. Pre-order & pre-save now 🍁🍂🧡https://t.co/KTL8XSvxkR pic.twitter.com/B3LhoLjElZ — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) August 24, 2023

Ed Sheeran enters a brand new era with his upcoming album, Autumn Variations expected to drop on September 29th, 2023.

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s iconic album 1989 is finally getting the Taylor’s Version treatment and will come with 5 brand new vault tracks. It’s set for release on October 27th of this year.

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

The sequel we’ve all been waiting for, Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 drops on November 17th, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.